Kavitha visits Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati

The BRS MLC K Kavitha, reached Guwahati for a two-day visit to seek blessings at the popular temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha has embarked on a spiritual journey to Guwahati in Assam, where she offered prayers at the Kamakhya Devi temple on Monday. The former MP from Nizamabad, reached Guwahati for a two-day visit to seek blessings at the popular temple.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kavitha expressed her sentiments about the divine experience, saying, “Stepping into the divine aura of Kamakhya Devi Temple, a beacon of strength, faith, and devotion. I prayed for the well-being, healthy life, and prosperity of loved ones, well-wishers, and the people of Telangana.”

Speaking to mediapersons upon her arrival at the temple, the legislator exuded confidence that with the blessings of the people of Telangana, BRS would come back to power with a thumping majority and would continue to serve the people.