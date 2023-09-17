Kavitha welcomes CWC resolution on Women’s Reservation Bill

BRS MLC K Kavitha welcomed the Congress Working Committee's resolution for passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Special Session of Parliament

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha welcomed the Congress Working Committee’s resolution for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Special Session of Parliament. While expressing disappointment over the delay in the bill’s enactment, she appreciated the Congress’s commitment to addressing the issue.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Kavitha commended the Congress resolution and called for sustained efforts to ensure the bill’s passage. She hoped that the Congress would maintain its dedication during the upcoming Parliament session and exert pressure on the ruling party to introduce and pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, a crucial step toward achieving gender equality.

“While the delay in passing the Women’s Reservation Bill is disappointing, it’s welcoming to see the Congress Party addressing the issue through the CWC resolution. I hope the Congress Party will maintain the same spirit in the upcoming Parliament session to exert pressure on the ruling party to introduce and pass the bill. Let’s hope for swift action and real progress towards gender equality!” she said.

Kavitha, who has been actively advocating for the Women’s Reservation Bill, had recently written letters to all the 47 political parties in the Parliament, including the Congress and BJP, requesting them to ensure the passage of the bill.

On Saturday, the Congress party demanded that the Women’s Reservation Bill be passed during the special session of Parliament which is scheduled to commence on Monday. The CWC also passed a resolution supporting the Women’s Reservation Bill.

