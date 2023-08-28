Congress, BJP making false promises for political gains, says Kavitha

The BRS MLC accuses Congress of once more trying to deceive Dalits with SC and ST declaration.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Kamareddy: BRS MLC K Kavitha said the Congress party was attempting to cheat the Dalits yet again, by releasing the SC and ST declaration. She termed it mere political posturing and reminded that the Congress, which holds the record of ruling the country and the State for the longest period, had done little for upliftment of the marginalised section under its regime.

Speaking to mediapersons at Kamareddy on Monday, Kavitha targeted AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge’s visit to Telangana, during which he released the SC and ST declaration for Dalits and Adivasis in Telangana. She described this as a well-scripted drama and questioned the Congress’s treatment of SCs and STs in the past, which kept them in poverty for many years.

The BRS MLC argued that the Congress’s actions were motivated by political gain rather than genuine concern for Dalits and tribals, highlighting the lack of substantial progress for these communities during the Congress’s rule. She also took a swipe at the Congress for discontinuing several welfare schemes and not implementing its electoral promises in Karnataka with the lame excuse of financial conditions.

Kavitha also criticised the BJP for its approach to agricultural issues, particularly the proposal to install electricity meters on agricultural connections. She asserted that Telangana was the only State genuinely working for the welfare of Dalits. She noted that the Modi government at the Centre had implemented PM-KISAN, a weak version of the successful Rythu Bandhu scheme pioneered in Telangana, but it reached only a fraction of the intended recipients.

“PM-KISAN, which was launched with 13 crore farmers, now providing funds only to 2.5 crore people. However, in Telangana, all the farmers are receiving the Rythu Bandhu financial support without any discrimination and restriction,” she added.

Kavitha stated that neither the Congress nor the BJP had credible candidates to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. She said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing welfare and development programmes benefiting people from all walks of life.