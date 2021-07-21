Kavya Shree making her own identity

The actor plays Shakuntala, who is in search of the culprits, in Star Maa’s ‘Ammaku Teliyani Koilamma’

Although she was born and brought up in Bengaluru, Kavya Shree seems to be more connected to the Telugu roots. Making her own identity in the Telugu States, this Gorintaku fame artiste is now part of the new Star Maa serial Ammaku Teliyani Koilamma to become further closer to the Telugu audience.

Kavya’s Telugu debut TV project, Gorintaku, had proved to open doors for new opportunities to her. Having gained good popularity among Telugu-speaking crowds, Kavya was offered Ammaku Teliyani Koilamma, which, she says, she signed without hesitation. The serial has begun its telecast on July 19 on Star Maa at 9:30 pm. Kavya Shree would be seen playing Shakuntala in the serial.

“I’m excited about this new serial, and this all happened because of the Telugu audience who supported me from the time of Gorintaku serial. Honestly, it was not that easy in the beginning, but I made sure I learned Telugu so that it would be easy for me to deliver my dialogues easily,” says Kavya, who learned the native language in just six months.

Giving all due credit to what she has achieved to her supporting parents, Kavya shares, “I was keen on acting since my college days. My parents were also by my side all through the journey which boosted more confidence in me.” Kavya had started her acting career on the small screen with a Kannada serial called Neeli.

Kavya Shree, who has worked in projects like Neeli, Amma, Mahakali, and Gorintaku so far, would now become part of the Telugu households with the new soap, Ammaku Teliyani Koilamma. The actor says she always wants to experiment with the characters in every way and not stereotype herself to one kind of role – either positive or negative.

Ammaki Teliyani Koyilamma revolves around the life of Shakuntala, who comes to know that her birth mother Neeraja had abandoned her after she was born. She then tries to discover the real reason behind her mother abandoning her. Soon, Shakuntala learns from her grandmother Sulekha that her mother was violated by four men before her marriage which resulted in Shakuntala’s birth. She now wants to seek revenge against her mother’s violators.

