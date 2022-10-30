Kavya Thapar joins the sets of her Telugu film with Ravi Teja

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Kavya is set to work in a Telugu film starring Ravi Teja while she was just in Mumbai promoting her Hindi flick.

Hyderabad: Kavya Thapar has never failed to astound the audience with her performances. Thanks to her hard work and commitment, the actor has proved herself and received numerous offers. Now, she has big news for all her fans as she is all set to romance Telugu actor Ravi Teja in another major production.

Kavya is set to work in a Telugu film starring Ravi Teja while she was just in Mumbai promoting her Hindi flick. After director Karthik Ghattamaneni flew to Mumbai to narrate the script, Kavya got on board to play the role that portrayed a powerful girl and share screen space with Ravi Teja. “I actually signed the film while I was on the sets of the Vi Anand directorial ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’,” says Kavya. “That felt a bit surreal — I don’t think it happens often that you get on board a film while working on another,” she adds.

Kavya, who is currently shooting in Poland for the film, says that she’s looking forward to working with Ravi Teja. “I have heard that Ravi Teja is full of energy, and I experienced it when I met him for a look test,” she reveals, adding that she has just joined the sets of the film.

She recently won the audience’s hearts when she made her Bollywood debut in ‘Middle-Class Love’, a film produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Banaras Media Works and ZEE Studio.

On the work front, Kavya Thapar will be seen alongside Sundeep Kishan in her next Telugu film, ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’. Also, her next Tamil film is with Vijay Anthony. Kavya also announced her next Netflix series, ‘CAT’, alongside Randeep Hooda. Apart from that, she will also be seen in a Prime Video series created by Raj and DK, the duo behind the critically-acclaimed series ‘The Family Man’.