Kazipet periodic overhauling workshop work to begin soon: Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said work on a periodic overhauling workshop at Kazipet at a cost of Rs.361.79 crore would start soon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said work on a periodic overhauling workshop at Kazipet at a cost of Rs.361.79 crore would start soon.

The union Minister made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“The periodic overhauling workshop to be set up at Kazipet at a cost of Rs361.79 crores will start soon. The workshop will be set up within 2 years with a capacity to repair 200 wagons per month. This will provide employment to around 3,000 people,” he tweeted.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the setting up of a Periodic Overhauling facility at Kazipet in March and tenders were called for in August. The Centre had promised a Railway Coach Factory to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 but it remained unfulfilled. The State government had even identified land for the location of the coach factory.

The coach factory was first sanctioned to Kazipet in 1982 and a wagon factory proposal in 2010 was called back due to various reasons.