Kazipet Railway station to get facelift

The Kazipet Railway Station, an important junction on the Secunderabad-Balharshah railway line, is slated for a comprehensive upgrade as part of the Amrit Bharat Scheme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Handling a substantial daily footfall of 24,269 passengers, the station is set to undergo a transformation that will enhance both its aesthetics and functionality at an estimated cost of Rs.24.45 crore.

The station building will witness a renewed facade, featuring an elegant portico and a welcoming entrance. Complementing this makeover, a 12-meter wide foot-over bridge will be constructed, providing seamless connectivity for passengers between platforms.

Platform surfaces, an integral aspect of station infrastructure, will undergo refurbishment, guaranteeing safety and comfort for commuters. Additional covers will be erected over platforms, shielding travellers from inclement weather. This endeavour extends to the enhancement of existing restroom facilities and the creation of modern toilet blocks to cater to the needs of the growing passenger base, according to Railway officials.

The waiting hall, often a focal point for travellers, will be upgraded to provide a more comfortable and functional space. Moreover, the circulating area will undergo a transformation through meticulous landscaping, creating an inviting environment for passengers and visitors alike. Efforts to streamline traffic flow within the station’s precincts are also part of the upgrade plan. The project has to be concluded within two years.