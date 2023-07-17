RPF seizes 60 kg of ganja in Kazipet

GRP SI Parsuram registered a case under the NDPS Act and an investigation is on

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

GRP SI Parsuram registered a case under the NDPS Act and an investigation is on

Hanamkonda: The Shakti Team of the RPF on Monday seized 60 kg of ganja from the Konark Express at Kazipet.

The operation took place in the sleeper coach, resulting in the arrest of two alleged smugglers who were carrying the substance stuffed in 31 packets and valued at around Rs 60 lakh.

The two, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to the Government Railway Police, Kazipet, for further legal proceedings. GRP SI Parsuram registered a case under the NDPS Act and an investigation is on. The team was led by RPF SI Nagamma Sravani.