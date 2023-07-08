Protests staged against PM Modi’s visit to Telangana

8 July 23

Kothagudem: Injustice was being done to Telangana at every step under PM Narendra Modi’s rule, alleged CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao.

The CPI leader said that discrimination was shown against Telangana by the Modi government while favouring the BJP-ruled and pro-UPA States. He led a protest staged by the CPI workers here on Saturday against Modi’s visit to Telangana.

Speaking to the media Sambasiva Rao said that the Central government led by BJP failed to fulfill the promises made in AP State Reorganisation Act. By not delivering the promises made in the act the Modi government cheated the people of Telangana.

He said that the promises of setting up railway coach factory in Kazipet, steel factory at Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu remained unfulfilled and the Centre has neglected the request to grant national status to Kaleshwaram irrigation project in the state.

Sambasiva Rao noted that as the elections were approaching Modi was trying to mislead people of Telangana by showing the existing wagon workshop as a wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet.

The Centre denied coach factory to Telangana but set up coach factories in Maharashtra and Gujarat States. BJP was not sincere about the development of Telangana and because of the negligent attitude of the Centre towards Telangana the hopes of the unemployed and students were destroyed. Modi, has no moral right to visit Telangana as he meted out great injustice to Telangana, the CPI leader said.

CPI district secretary SK Sabir Pasha, district executive members Bandela Narsaiah, Guthula Satyanarayana, Y Srinivasa Reddy, Saliganti Srinivas others took part in the protest.

DYFI activists staged a similar protest in Khammam and burnt an effigy of PM Modi. Speaking to the media the DYFI district secretary Shaik Bashiruddin said that the BJP which promised to fill up two crore jobs in a year failed to fulfill the promise in the past nine years.

On the other hand, the Centre was making thousands jobless by selling public sector companies to private corporate companies. Modi should feel ashamed to visit Telangana as his government could not deliver promises of State Reorganisation Act, he said.