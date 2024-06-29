TSEA urges govt to resolve ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ issues

The association has warned of indefinite hunger strike if the government doesn't act on the issue on priority.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 29 June 2024, 07:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Solar Energy Association (TSEA) has demanded an immediate resolution to the challenges being faced by consumers under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The association has warned that if the government doesn’t act on the issue on priority, the members of the association from across Telangana, would be compelled to go on an indefinite hunger strike till the matter was resolved.

TSEA president B Ashok Kumar Goud, general secretary T Srihari Babu, vice president Parakala Rajesh and joint secretary E Babu Naidu on Saturday said the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was facing challenges from day one, leading to enormous hardship and trauma to the consumers. The scheme was launched with great fanfare and was lapped up by consumers, but the system was not yet ready to meet the demand due to technical glitches in the official portal, despite four months passing by, they added.

The National portal, through which one has to register to avail the benefits, was riddled with multiple issues and inefficiencies, making it nearly impossible for consumers to access the benefits they were entitled to, Ashok Goud said, adding that people were not able to register themselves for benefits of the scheme through the registration portal and the mobile application. Vendors involved in installation of these projects and giving an impetus to the government scheme, had been hit the most, as they were unable to recover the amount invested, he pointed out.

“We want the responsible officials to be held accountable for the delays and inefficiencies. Also, the functionality of the portal should be improved forthwith, to ensure smooth and transparent operations. The subsidies should be disbursed to the consumers in time, while ensuring all the pending subsidies are credited to consumers’ accounts without further delay,”he said.