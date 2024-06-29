Telangana police prepare for transition to new legal framework

Orientation sessions equip Telangana police for July 1 rollout of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, enhancing technology in investigations and trials.

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 29 June 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: With the three news laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), set to come into force from July 1, police officials across Telangana are taking all steps to ensure a smooth transition.

Policemen right from the constable to senior officials ranks attended orientation programs held both in offline and online mode. “In last two months, we attended several sessions of the programs organized to familiarize the force about the new laws,” said an Inspector working in Cyberabad.

The higher ups in the State police formed a committee that planned the training programs at different levels – for constables, sub inspectors and inspectors, DSPs and other higher officials. “Experienced officers were trained at the Telangana Police Academy initially and they went back to their respective units and trained their personnel about the new laws,” said a senior official of Telangana police.

Sharing his experience after attending the classes, an Inspector working in Hyderabad said that about 80 per cent of the Sections in BNS were same as that of previous IPC Act. “Only the numbering is different. But in investigation procedure the emphasis is more on technology and data, which was not so in previous laws,” he said.

The government had enacted the news laws BNS, BNSS and BSA, by replacing the British-era IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act, aim to enhance the use of technology in investigation and trial of crimes.

The State police had provided the books of the new laws to all police stations recently in both English and other languages.

New entrants into the police department studied both the old laws – Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act and the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) during their training. “When the training for recruits started there was no clarity of the implementation of the new laws. So initially they studied the old laws and later new laws,” said an official.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita highlights:

* BNS introduces 358 sections, down from 511 sections in IPC

* 20 new crimes added to the list

* Increased imprisonment sentences for 33 offenses

* Community service penalties now applicable for six crimes

* Mandatory minimum punishments established for 23 offenses.

Sections of BNS Act:

* Murder – 101 of BNS

* Murder by group of persons on certain grounds – 103.

* Grievous hurt – 116

* Permanent disability while causing grievous hurt – 117

* Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means – 69.

* Gang rape on woman under age of 18 years – 70.

* Rape – 63

* Causing death by rash and negligent act – 106

* Snatching – 304

* Theft – 303

* Rioting –191

* Promoting enmity between different groups – 196.

* Organized crime – 111

* Petty organized crime – 112

* Terrorist act – 113

* Act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India – 152