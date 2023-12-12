KCR asks public not to visit him; cites inconvenience to other patients, infection possibilities

In a video released on Tuesday, he asked people not to visit him for the next 10 days to avoid inconvenience to several hundreds of other patients who were at the hospital and also avoid the danger of him contracting infections, which could delay his recovery for months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has requested the people not to visit at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, where he is recuperating after a total hip replacement surgery.

Im thankful to thousands of people who have visited to hospital to see me today.

I request everybody that please do not take inconvenience to visit the hospital to see me, there is a lot of traffic trouble too. I will recover soon and we all can meet – KCR garu pic.twitter.com/jxekGyjEIY — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) December 12, 2023

Chandrashekhar Rao, thanking people for the concern they were showing over his health condition, also pointed out that traffic congestion in the hospital vicinity was an issue, causing inconvenience to other patients coming to the hospital as well.