First day in Assembly marked by bonhomie, hugs

The Chief Minister along with Bhatti Vikramarka and Sridhar Babu greeted the BRS MLAs. Later, the Chief Minister went towards AIMIM MLAs and extended his greetings, besides hugging a few members.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Before the session commenced, there was bonhomie among the MLAs from different parties. Sporting scarfs of their respective parties, the MLAs stepped into the House and greeted each other.

Bodhan MLA P Sudarshan Reddy was seen greeting and wishing BRS MLAs, including Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Harish Rao, V Prashanth Reddy and others. A few BRS MLAs, including Uppal MLA B Laxma Reddy and Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh were seen engaged in a conversation with Congress MLA Damodar Rajanarsimha.

The lone CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, who was sporting a red scarf, hugged Palair MLA Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, besides wishing others after taking the oath. Ramagundam MLA Makhansingh Raj Thakur reached the House in a uniform resembling that of Singareni employees.