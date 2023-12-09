KCR health update: Former CM stable and recovering

Chandrashekhar Rao, who underwent a total hip replacement surgery on Friday, is pain free and has rested well through the day, according to a health bulletin issued by Yashoda Hospital. He was being continuously assessed and monitored by the multi-disciplinary team of doctors.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:14 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: The condition of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao is medically stable, with the treating doctors stating that they were satisfied with his progress.

As per the standard international practice guidelines of early ambulation, which prescribes that the patient be made to walk within 12 hours, he was mobilised from the bed. He was made to walk under the supervision of the operating orthopedic surgeon and physiotherapy team. He was given a schedule of exercises for his rehabilitation to aid the process of speedy recovery, the doctors said, adding that the surgery was successful and he was recovering.

“He is mentally strong and his body is cooperating,” they said in the bulletin.

Meanwhile, people, including political leaders, continued to call and enquire about Chandrashekhar Rao’s condition. Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday wished Chandrashekhar Rao a speedy recovery. He talked to the BRS working president KT Rama Rao over phone and enquired about the health condition of Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Get well soon” wishes are pouring in for the BRS chief from friends and followers too. Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Chandrashekhar Rao at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery. Knowing that his health was stable and improving, Owaisi expressed his happiness over Rao’s condition. He exuded confidence that Rao would return to action soon.

Earlier, Ramoji Rao, Chief of the Eenadu Group wrote to KT Rama Rao wishing speedy recovery for the former Chief Minister. He expressed hope that the former Chief Minister would return to public service with renewed enthusiasm after his recovery.