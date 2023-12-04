KCR condoles death of BRS Jangaon district president

Chandrashekhar Rao said he was saddened by the death of Sampath Reddy, a young leader who had followed him right from the early days of the Telangana movement
Hyderabad: BRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday expressed deep condolences over the sudden demise of the party’s Jangaon district unit president and Zilla Parishad chairman, Pagala Sampath Reddy, due to a heart attack.
Chandrashekhar Rao said he was saddened by the death of Sampath Reddy, a young leader who had followed him right from the early days of the Telangana movement. He said the party would stand by members of the bereaved family.