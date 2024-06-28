KCR condoles death of workers in industrial mishap at Shadnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his shock over the death of workers in a horrific accident at South Glass Private Limited in Shadnagar. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He urged the State government to extend all the required support to the families of the deceased and also make arrangements to provide better healthcare to the injured for their speedy recovery.

Shocked to learn about the death of 6 workers in the horrific accident at south glass pvt limited at Shadnagar My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured Appeal to Telangana Government to immediately conduct a… — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 28, 2024

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao also extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and prayed for swift recovery of the injured. They appealed to the State government to conduct a thorough safety audit immediately and review the disaster management plans in all industrial areas to prevent recurrance of such mishaps.