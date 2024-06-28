Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Kcr Condoles Death Of Workers In Industrial Mishap At Shadnagar

KCR condoles death of workers in industrial mishap at Shadnagar

He urged the State government to extend all the required support to the families of the deceased and also make arrangements to provide better healthcare to the injured for their speedy recovery.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 28 June 2024, 08:31 PM
KCR condoles death of workers in industrial mishap at Shadnagar

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his shock over the death of workers in a horrific accident at South Glass Private Limited in Shadnagar. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He urged the State government to extend all the required support to the families of the deceased and also make arrangements to provide better healthcare to the injured for their speedy recovery.

Also Read

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao also extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and prayed for swift recovery of the injured. They appealed to the State government to conduct a thorough safety audit immediately and review the disaster management plans in all industrial areas to prevent recurrance of such mishaps.

Related News

Latest News