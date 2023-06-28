KCR giving paramount importance for women’s welfare: Balka Suman

Balka Suman handed over cheques of Rs 1,00,116 each to 357 beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in Chennur on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Government whip Balka Suman hands over cheque of Rs 1,00,116 to a beneficiary of Kalyana Laxmi in Chennur on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving paramount importance to welfare of women. He handed over cheques of Rs 1,00,116 each to 357 beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in Chennur on Wednesday.

Suman said the scheme was a boon to financially weak parents and was bringing relief in performing the marriage of their daughters. He said 11,000 parents benefitted in Chennur Assembly constituency through the initiative so far. He added that 12,259 single women and 789 widows of the segment were getting Asara pensions. While a Rs.10 crore mother and child hospital was being set up in Chennur, Mahila Bhavans were being built in Mandamarri, Ramakrishnapur and Chennur, each costing Rs.2 crore.

Four Arogya Mahila centres were also being operated in the segment.