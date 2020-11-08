KCR hailed for sanctioning funds to substations

The activists and followers led by municipal Chairperson Archan Lal Gilda gathered at Telangana Talli statue and busted crackers to express their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Mancherial: TRS activists and followers hailed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for granting Rs 3.49 crore to set up two power sub-stations at Chennur and Kyathanpalli municipalities. They performed ksheerabhisekam to a flexi poster of Chandrashekhar Rao in Chennur on Sunday.

The activists and followers led by municipal Chairperson Archan Lal Gilda gathered at Telangana Talli statue and busted crackers to express their gratitude to the Chief Minister. Archana said that the power outages were annoying the citizens of the town. She added that the facility would bring a huge relief to the residents of the civic body.

The government sanctioned Rs 3.49 crore for creating 33/11 power substations in Chennur and Kyathanpalli municipalities, realising the long-pending demand and for addressing the outages of electricity of these towns. An order to this effect was issued on Saturday. Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman thanked the Chief Minister and Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy for releasing the funds.

