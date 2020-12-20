KCR has brought smiles on faces of poor: Konappa

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa said the State government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes despite the impact that Covid-19 pandemic had on the State economy.

Konappa, who handed over cheques to beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak in Chintalamanepalli mandal centre on Sunday, said the government was implementing welfare schemes without discounting them even during the crisis caused by the spread of novel coronavirus. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to the welfare of weaker sections and had brought smiles on the faces of financially weak parents by introducing the monetary aid scheme for the marriage of their daughters, he said.

Cricket tourney inaugurated

The legislator earlier in the day inaugurated a cricket tournament on the grounds of a private school in Kaghaznagar town. The competition is being held by Koneru Trust in memory of Kolla Prasanth. He was joined by Municipal Vice-Chairperson Rachakonda Girish Kumar.

Konappa said that sports play vital role in the growth of mental and physical health of youngsters. He suggested the participants to treat both victory and failure in a sportive manner, adding, the government was giving paramount importance to promote sports. He appreciated the organisers for hosting the mega event by creating necessary arrangements.

Koneru Trust Chairman K Vamshi said that 40 teams belonging to seven mandals and Kaghaznagar town were taking part in the event. Winner will be given a cash prize of Rs 30,000, while prize of Rs 15,000 will be presented to the runner up. Certificates of participation will be given to all the teams, he added.

