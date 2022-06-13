KCR is only alternative for BJP at central: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar opined that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only alternative to the BJP at the national level.

Though people were not interested in the BJP government at the centre, they had to bear the saffron party since there was no other alternative.

Even if the people wanted to vote against BJP, there was no alternative. So, people of the country were eagerly waiting for an alternative force. Though some alternative groups were formed in the past, they failed to survive for a long time.

After coming to know about TRS’s decision to form national party, public were extensively discussing it since the newly formed and a small state, Telangana has achieved a lot of growth within a span of eight years. The minister made these comments while interacting with mediapersons after laying foundation for vegetable market renovation and inaugurating modern toilet here on Monday.

He said that people of the country wanted the schemes being implemented in Telangana to be introduced in their respective states. So, they were extensively discussing the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to announce the national political party

About 50 welfare schemes such as 24 hours free current, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Kalyanalaxmi, Aasara Pensions and other schemes have been implemented in the state. Water was being supplied to each and every acre of land by completing the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

People have experienced the development done during the last 80 years across the country as well as the growth of Telangana in the last eight years. They wanted the development being done in Telangana to be done in their respective states.

While farmers were facing troubles for irrigable water, women were suffering for drinking water in Gujarat state.

When asked whether he would contest as MLA or MP, Kamalakar informed that he would follow the Chief Minister’s directions. Legislature and Minister posts were not permanent to him and working under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao was more important. He would absolutely follow the instructions of the Chief Minister, he made it clear.