Police issues notice to Journalist Revathi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police issued a notice under 41 Cr.P.C to journalist, Revathi Pogadadanda, asking her to appear for questioning within three days in regard to a case booked against her.

The police had booked the case last month after Revathi, tweeted about prolonged power cuts in the city. An Assistant Engineer from the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) disputing her statement, made a complaint and a case was registered.

The case sparked outrage with several important personalities including BRS working president, KT Rama Rao condemning the high handed behaviour of the government against people for raising their voice.