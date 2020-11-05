KCR made Nalgonda number 1 in paddy production: Jagadish

The Minister said the face of Nalgonda district had changed completely after State formation.

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said that erstwhile Nalgonda district, which had perennially faced drought-like situation in undivided Andhra Pradesh, was now in number one position in paddy production due to the irrigation facility provided by the State government after the creation of Telangana State.

Attending the swearing in ceremony of Agricultural Market Committee at Nakrekal, Jagdish Reddy said Nalgonda accounted for the highest number of borewells in united AP, and farmers were caught in debt trap on account of digging for borewells.

The Minister said the face of Nalgonda district had changed completely after State formation. He attributed the achievement to the pro-farmers’ initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. After revival of chain linked irrigation tanks under Mission Kakatiya, the State government focused on filling them with water through canals of various projects that also improved ground water levels in the district, he said, adding that it also boosted agricultural activity under non-ayacut areas too.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Nethi Vidhya Sagar, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore and Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy were also attended the programme.

