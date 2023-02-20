Telangana among top three Indian States with lowest Maternal Mortality Rates

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:37 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: Measures aimed at addressing maternal deaths in government hospitals have enabled Telangana to be among top three Indian States with lowest Maternal Mortality Rates (MMR). However, efforts would continued to further plug inadequacies in the healthcare delivery mechanism for pregnant women, said the Health Minister, T Harish Rao here on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural of a CME on ‘Infection Prevention, Early Detection and Management Program’ at Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, the Minister outlined a slew of measures specifically aimed at Mother and Child Health (MCH) taken up in the last few years.

“In a few months, we will be adding a 250-bed MCH centre at Gandhi Hospital and another 200-bed facility at NIMS Hospital. The KCR Kits, Midwifery initiative, Amma Vodi scheme and initiatives like nutritional kits to pregnant women have played a big role in dropping MMR to 43 maternal deaths for one lakh live births,” Harish Rao said.

Institutional deliveries have increased from 30 per cent to 61 per cent. “In the coming weeks, 1,400 Assistant Professors will be recruited, which will further improve the quality of healthcare services in government hospitals, especially in maternity hospitals,” he said.

At present, in the rankings, Telangana with an MMR of 43 is at third position while the first two positions are occupied by Kerala and Maharashtra with an MMR of 19 and 33 respectively. “Our priority is to become the number one State in India with minimum maternal deaths. There is a need to further address systemic deficiencies in healthcare and also focus on maternal care in remote areas and regions where tribal population is substantial,” he said.

A total of 4 lakh pregnant women in Telangana would also start receiving special nutritional kits, Harish Rao said adding, “There is a need to further analyse the healthcare mechanism so that maternal deaths can be further brought down.”