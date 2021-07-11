KCR only CM striving for rural development: Errabelli

Speaking at a grama sabha at Adavimallela village, the Minister urged the villagers to make collective efforts to sustain the development achieved through Palle Pragathi.

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only Chief Minister in the country who was striving hard for the all-around growth and development of rural areas, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Sunday. “Public representatives and officials have to make committed efforts to fulfill his aspirations,” he said.

Dayakar Rao, accompanied by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, laid the foundation stone for several developments works in Sathupalli Assembly constituency in the district. The Ministers, accompanied by MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalraj and MP Nama Nageswara Rao toured several villages in Penuballi, Sathupalli and Kallur mandals attending Palle Pragati and Haritha Haram programmes.

They laid the foundation stone for the new BT roads to be laid at a cost of Rs 12.96 crore at different villages and inaugurated Rythu Vedikas, Palle Prakriti Vanam and Vaikunta Dhamams built Adavimallela, Gangaram and Bathulapalli villages in the constituency.

Speaking at a grama sabha at Adavimallela village, the Ministers urged the villagers to make collective efforts to sustain the development achieved through Palle Pragathi. The transformation of rural areas was possible only with the active participation of the people, they said.

The State government was spending huge amounts of money in improving infrastructure in the villages and releasing funds directly to gram panchayats. The elected members and village officials should act responsibly in spending funds for villages’ progress, said Dayakar Rao.

MP Nageswara Rao said the whole nation was looking towards Telangana because of the welfare, development and irrigation initiatives taken by the Chief Minister and drawing inspiration from the State.

Earlier in the day, the Ministers and MP took part in a massive plantation programme at Velugumatla Urban Park in Khammam where around 2000 fruit-yielding and flowering saplings were planted.

MLC, Balasani Lakshminarayana, DCCB Chairman, Kurakula Nagbhushanam, SUDA Chairman, B Vijay Kumar, District Collector, RV Karnan, ZP CEO, Ch Priyanka, Additional Collector, M Snehalatha and others were present.