KCR slams Congress for deviating from electoral promises

KCR criticised the Congress for deviating from its electoral promises, especially in terms of electricity and six guarantees, accusing them of misleading people with false propaganda to conceal their inefficiency to fulfill commitments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 09:03 PM

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in a preparatory meeting for Lok Sabha elections with senior leaders from Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituencies at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Stating that the situation in Telangana was deteriorating each day under the Congress rule, BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao said public opposition was intensifying within 100 days of the new government’s formation. He criticised the Congress for deviating from its electoral promises, especially in terms of electricity and six guarantees, accusing them of misleading people with false propaganda to conceal their inefficiency to fulfill commitments.

In a preparatory meeting for Lok Sabha elections with senior leaders from Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituencies at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Chandrashekhar Rao said people got misled by the false propaganda of the Congress and voted out the BRS. However, the people have already understood the reality and were ready to embrace the BRS again. He pointed out that the Congress government, despite winning, was failing to meet basic needs like drinking water, irrigation, and electricity.

“The Congress exposed its intellectual bankruptcy by failing to deliver its promises effectively or even continue the schemes implemented by the previous BRS government, leading to a decline in its popularity,” he said.

Emphasising that victory and defeat were natural in politics, the BRS chief urged the party leaders to work unitedly, engage with the public and address their concerns. He stated that the BRS always worked in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Telangana and called for united work in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He recalled his long association with the Palamuru region, reminding that the Telangana Statehood was achieved during his term as Mahabubnagar MP. Under the BRS regime, he said the State government implemented numerous development and welfare initiatives, transforming the drought-prone region into an agriculturally rich district.

However, the Congress government’s ill-advised decisions were hindering development works initiated by the BRS government, including the proposed changes in the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. He predicted that the people would respond strongly to such decisions in the upcoming elections.

Regarding the alliance with the BSP in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the BRS president said there was already a positive response on the decision. He stated that an alliance with the BSP, focused on the upliftment of marginalised communities, aligned with the BRS’s ideology. The decision aimed to protect the interests of the people across the State and fulfill their aspirations.

Chandrashekhar Rao also announced the sitting MP Manne Srinivas Reddy as the BRS candidate for the Mahabubnagar constituency in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The Nagarkurnool MP candidate would be announced after further discussions with the party leaders.

The former Chief Minister asserted that true leaders stand with the people in difficult times and called for unity and the collective fight on people’s issues. Regarding leaders leaving the party, he asked the party cadre not to worry about those who leave for selfish reasons and clarified that they would not be welcomed back.