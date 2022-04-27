KCR takes the national plunge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:39 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Party plenary meeting on the 21st anniversary of TRS party formation day, at HICC, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. — Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Combining political aggression and vision for national development, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday set the agenda for TRS that would see the pink party play a decisive and critical role in national politics in the days and months to come through a well-chalked out strategy.

“The idea is not make a particular person occupy the Prime Minister’s chair or to bring some party to power but to ensure that the hard earned fruits of Independence reach all sections of society,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, even as he trained his guns on the BJP government at the Centre for its utter failure on all fronts.

The Chief Minister, who made a strong case for implementation of the hugely successful Telangana model of development across the country, said it was not enough for a State to develop. “The country too should develop and prosper that is not happening under the BJP rule at the Centre,” he said, addressing 3,000-odd delegates at the party’s 21st Foundation Day celebrations at the HICC here.

The TRS president, who in his inaugural address in the morning, stated that the need of the hour for the country was an alternative agenda for development and not political realignment, came out with his guns blazing against the BJP government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his concluding remarks in the evening, triggered by delegates’ observations that change was essential under the present political conditions.

“As per your wishes, I will work towards setting up a new agenda for the nation,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the saffron party, Chandrashekhar Rao said Hindutva propagated by the BJP was the most dangerous concept. “The Prime Minister, President and most Chief Ministers in the country are Hindus. Where then is the threat (to Hinduism)?” he wondered, and said such a destructive exercise was being carried out by the BJP only for political polarisation for votes.

Pointing out that several Islamic countries had realized the importance of inclusiveness for progress and development, Chadrashekhar Rao cited the example of Dubai which had built temples and was promoting tourism since the Emirate was fully aware that it can’t be dependent on oil reserves for long. “The US, which is a Christian country, too has allowed construction of several temples in the country,” he pointed out, adding that if such divisive politics was not checked in the country, it would have dangerous consequences.

Posing a series of questions to Modi, the Chief Minister asked what improvement he and his government had brought in various sectors including education, health, infrastructure, water, power and general welfare of various sections of society. “Modiji, this kind of divisive politics can’t continue for long, and we will fight tooth and nail against your policies,” he said, adding all that the BJP indulged in was talk and empty talk.

Pushing for the development agenda as envisaged by the TRS, Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana had proved that it was not just about dreaming but also realizing the dream if one had the commitment and dedication to do it. “India has the potential to become a bigger economic power than the US, and I am speaking with conviction. All it needs to achieve the goal is dedication and commitment,” he said.

Outlining the roadmap for the party’s role in national politics, the TRS president said there was a need to carefully study the policies and the loopholes and drawbacks. “Knowledge is not about knowing everything. We will invite 15 to 20 economists from not only the country but also from other countries as also from institutions including Harvard University to examine the faulty policies and suggest corrective measures. We will then chalk out the alternative agenda and place it before the people,” he said.

