KCR to resume national tour

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to resume his nationwide tour on Thursday with his visit to Bengaluru where he will meet former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Devegowda as well as his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Chandrashekhar Rao will also visit Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra to hold talks with social activist Anna Hazare.

The TRS president has been making efforts to bring together like-minded forces not only in the political arena but also others such as economists and social activists to evolve an alternative national agenda. He has repeatedly asserted that the idea was not to dethrone some person or party or to bring others to power, but set a new agenda for the rapid progress of the nation.

And as part of this strategy, Chandrashekhar Rao met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi during the first leg of his tour. He also held discussions with Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He also held deliberations with several other personalities including Uttar Pradesh farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, farmers’ leaders from Punjab, agricultural scientist Ashok Gulati and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy before returning to Hyderabad.

During these interactions, they are said to have discussed the current national political scenario, prevailing economic and social conditions in the country and also the Centre’s step-motherly treatment of some States among other issues. Sources in TRS stated that similar issues are expected to be discussed during the Chief Minister’s visit to Bengaluru and Ralegan Siddhi. He is scheduled to return to Hyderabad on Friday after paying a visit to Shirdi.

The TRS leaders have already rubbished the argument of Opposition parties particularly the State BJP leaders that the Chief Minister’s tour was an attempt to avoid meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be in Hyderabad on Thursday. They maintained that it was a multi-purpose visit in the best interest of the country. The TRS sources did not rule out the possibility of the party leadership playing a crucial role in the upcoming Presidential elections in July.

Chandrashekhar Rao is also scheduled to visit Kolkata and Patna where he will be meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar respectively. The TRS leaders said the Chief Minister may also meet Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav during his visit to Bihar.

