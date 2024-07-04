KCR vows to continue farmers’ agenda

He reiterated that the complete transformation of Telangana remains to be the primary goal of the party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 08:21 PM

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the recent electoral setbacks, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao vowed to continue his ambitious “Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar” agenda and fight for a farmer-centric governance in the country. He said the decision of the people of Telangana came as a huge disappointment for farmers across the country especially in Maharashtra who wanted a Telangana model development in their respective States.

The BRS chief shared his sentiments during a gathering with supporters from Khammam, Mahabubabad, Vemulawada, Narsapur, Ibrahimpatnam and other Assembly constituencies at his Erravelli residence on Thursday. He reiterated that the complete transformation of Telangana remains to be the primary goal of the party.

Chandrashekhar Rao said under the BRS rule, Telangana was a model state, excelling in areas such as electricity, water, drinking water, and agriculture. He said just like the people of Telangana, neighboring States like Maharashtra supported his vision for a farmer-led government. However, the latter were disheartened by the election outcome in Telangana.

The former Chief Minister felt that the farmers of Maharashtra and the country suffered more loss than the farmers of Telangana, due to the defeat in Telangana which deprived the country of visionary leadership that could transform it into a farmer’s State. He stated that the farmers in Maharashtra and across India had looked forward to his leadership, particularly those who had struggled against the BJP’s agricultural policies.

Despite the setback, Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated his commitment to the people’s issues including the sufferings of farmers of the country and win their affection. “In democracy, power is not forever. Opposition is not permanent. We have the people’s mandate. Politics is a continuous process, and it has nothing to do with winning or losing. Whatever role they assigned, we have to perform it with sincerity,” he stated.

The BRS supremo criticised the current Congress government for discontinuing several crucial schemes initiated by the BRS, such as supply of irrigation and drinking water, uninterrupted electricity, fee reimbursement, and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) among others. He called upon BRS activists to persist in their efforts beyond electoral victories and defeats.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao urged supporters to inform him prior to their visits for better coordination. He said the party leadership would announce the names of the constituencies in advance and appealed the local leaders to coordinate and meet him. He advised them against facing unnecessary disappointment and inconvenience, if he could not meet them for reasons beyond his control.