KCR’s campaign vehicle checked at Gundlapalli

The bus crew cooperated with the officials and allowed them to inspect the vehicle, after which they continued to the meeting venue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

The bus crew cooperated with the officials and allowed them to inspect the vehicle, after which they continued to the meeting venue.

Karimnagar: Election officials checked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s campaign vehicle ‘Prachara Ratham’ at Gundlapalli tollgate on Monday.

While the vehicle was proceeding to the Manakondur Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Thimmapur wherein the Chief Minister participated, Central security forces checked the campaign vehicle at Gundlapalli.

The bus crew cooperated with the officials and allowed them to inspect the vehicle, after which they continued to the meeting venue.