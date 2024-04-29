KCR’s roadshow in Patancheru on May 8

| Kcrs Roadshow In Patancheru On May 8

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy held a meeting with the party cadre and leaders to discuss the arrangements to be made for the roadshow.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 06:50 PM

Sangareddy: Leader of Opposition and and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a roadshow while campaigning for the party’s Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy at Isnapur under the Patancheru assembly segment on May 8.

Chandrashekhar Rao had already addressed a combined public meeting of Zaheerabad and Medak Lok Sabha Constituencies on April 16 near Andole.