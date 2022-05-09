Keep abreast of the current affairs

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some sample questions with explanation:

1) Which of the following two new wet lands of India have been added to the Ramsar sites on February 2, 2022?

1. Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary in Haryana

2. Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in UP

3. Renuka Wetland in Himachal Pradesh

4. Khijadiya Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat

a. Only 1 and 4

b. Only 2 and 3

c. Only 2 and 4

d. Only 1 and 3

Ans: c

Explanation: On February 2, 2022, two more wetlands of India have been added to the Ramsar sites — they are Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and Khijadiya Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat. With this, the total network of Ramsar sites in India has increased to 49, covering an area of 10,93,636 hectares, the highest in South Asia.

2) Ramsar convention is about…?

a. Protecting forests and wildlife

b. Wetlands

c. Protecting endangered species

d. Reducing carbon emissions

Ans: b

Explanation: The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands is an international treaty for “the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands”. Also known as the ‘Convention on Wetlands’, it has been named after Iran’s Ramsar city, where the treaty was signed on February 2, 1971. Therefore, every year February 2 is celebrated as World Wetlands Day. While Cobourg Peninsula in Australia has been designated in 1974 as the world’s first Ramsar site, Bolivia has the largest area under Ramsar protection. The countries with the most Ramsar sites are the United Kingdom with 175, followed by Mexico with 142.

3) In which Indian State, Ramsar sites are maximum?

a. Punjab

b. Jammu and Kashmir

c. Uttar Pradesh

d. West Bengal

Ans: c

Explanation: Including the new one, there are ten Ramsar sites in Uttar Pradesh. Sundarbans Wetland in West Bengal is the largest site, whereas Renuka Wetland in Himachal Pradesh is the smallest. The oldest Ramsar sites of India include Chilika Lake in Odisha and Keoladeo Ghana National Park in Rajasthan.

4) Which of the following is India’s first OECM site?

a. Sundarbans

b. Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

c. Aravali Biodiversity Park

d. Sambhar lake

Ans: c

Explanation: The Aravali Biodiversity Park in Gurugram has been declared as India’s first ‘other effective area-based conservation measures (OECM) site. OECMs are a new conservation approach, which are separate from protected areas, where conservation is achieved mainly as a byproduct of other management. A definition was agreed at the 14th Conference of Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2018.

5) India has won Under-19 World Cup Championship in 2022. Which country did India defeat in the final match?

a. Australia

b. West Indies

c. New Zealand

d. England

Ans: d

Explanation: Indian Cricket team defeated England by 4 wickets to win the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup Championship. This is the 5th time that India has won this title. The tournament was held in West Indies and the final match was played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

6) ‘Swarajability’ is in news in recent times. What is it?

a. AI-based job portal

b. Freedom fighters’ achievements portal

c. An app to improve engineering skills

d. Online classes to improve logical skills for all

Ans: a

Explanation: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), has launched an AI-based job portal named ‘Swarajability’ that helps people with disabilities acquire relevant skills and find jobs. It is presently in its beta version. The project is funded by Kotak Mahindra Bank and it has been developed, in association with Youth4Jobs, and Visual Quest, apart from Kotak Mahindra Bank.

7) Which is the first country to administer a DNA vaccine against Covid 19?

a. Russia

b. Brazil

c. Spain

d. India

Ans: d

Explanation: India has become the first country in the world to administer a DNA vaccine against Covid-19. The ZyCoV-D, which is the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine, has been produced by Ahmedabad-based vaccine manufacturer Zydus Cadila. It was administered, for the first time, in Patna on February 5, 2022. Painless and needleless, the vaccine is given at intervals of 28 days and 56 days. The ZyCoV-D is the second vaccine, which was made in India, to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

8) Recently, union government launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI). What is it for?

a. Increasing vegetables production

b. Immunisation programme

c. Increasing the production of cereals

d. Protecting environment

Ans: b

Explanation: The Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 is an immunisation programme launched by the union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on February 7, 2022, virtually. It was aimed to be implemented in three phases or rounds of 7 days each. The first round began on February 7, the second round on March 7, and the third round on April 4.

Around 11 States, including Assam, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Chhattisgarh were covered in the first round. Ten phases of Mission Indradhanush have been completed so far, and covered 701 districts across the country.

To be continued

V. Rajendra Sharma

Faculty, 9849212411

