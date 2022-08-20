“Keep Karnataka pride aside, look at development in Telangana”

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:02 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: The glaring contrast in development, especially in agricultural and welfare, between Telangana and Karnataka is now being noticed by people, who are travelling in the two States.

And most say it is not exaggeration, when people of Raichur, including elected representatives, demanded merger of the district with Telangana after being impressed with the welfare and support being extended by Telangana Government to the farming community.

Author and columnist Suguta Srinivasaraju expressed similar views on Twitter.

Karnataka pride aside, the statement of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on people of Raichur demanding merger with Telangana is true, he said.

The politicians of the Hyd-Karnataka region are getting worked up about @trspartyonline chief KCR’s comment on #Raichur — that the people of the district want to merge with #Telangana because they see development on the other side. Karnataka pride aside, the statement of KCR 1/n — Sugata Srinivasaraju (@sugataraju) August 19, 2022

“In February 2019, I went to Raichur to speak at a function in the memory of Swami Ramananda Teertha, I was zapped by the contrast that I saw across the Karnataka border. Raichur’s was a dusty, dilapidated existence and there was a bright shine of green across the border” he tweeted.

He could not resist and took a taxi till Jurala dam to assess the development done by Telangana Government.

“It was amazingly evident, people were gloating, Karnataka’s politicians can serve pride and excuse each time development of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region comes up, but they should realise people cannot eat pride. They cannot be fooled forever. The politicians of the region should reflect how they have let down Raichur and other districts in the region since 1956” he tweeted.

Continuing further, he tweeted “In fact, on my return from the trip, I told one senior Congress politician that if TRS fields candidates in Raichur, it would be trouble for the Congress and other parties in Karnataka,” .

Echoing his views, a Twitter user, Emil tweeted “I agree. I travelled to Gurmitkal in Karnataka, which is 160 kms from Hyderabad. The roads in Telangana are a bliss except for few kms wherein it is single road but good roads. Once you cross the Telangana border, 20 kms into Karnataka the roads drive you to he’ll,”.

Another Twitter user, N Siva Senani tweeted “We saw this when we went to Tippeswar Tiger Reserve across the border in Maharashtra last year. Very visible difference between Telangana and Maharashtra,”