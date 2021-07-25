Keep seasonal diseases at bay: Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister attending the Zilla Parishad general body meeting of Yadadri-Bhongir district

Yadadri Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday underlined the need to focus on planting saplings and ensuring cleanliness in villages and towns in view of the incessant rains.

Attending the Zilla Parishad general body meeting of Yadadri-Bhongir district held in ZP meeting hall at Bhongir, Jagadish Reddy said the rains have created favourable conditions for planting saplings under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram. At the same time, there was a need to accord importance to the sanitation and cleanliness in villages and towns during the monsoon season, when seasonal diseases can break out, he added.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up Palle Pragathi programme to develop infrastructure facilities in rural areas, he said that every village should get Palle Pakruthi Vanam, Vaikuntadhamam and dumping yard under the programme.

He also instructed the officials of Transco to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. The officials should alert the people living along with Musi river on the water levels from time to time, he instructed.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Zilla Parishad Chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha and officials of different departments also attended the general body meeting.

