Kerala: Bomb explosion near RSS worker’s residence in Kannur

By ANI Published: Updated On - 03:25 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Kannur: A bomb exploded in front of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker’s house in Kannur’s Chavassery on Thursday night.

According to Mattannur Police, a bomb exploded about 50 meters away from the house of Sudheesh, an RSS worker. Police registered the case under the explosive act. The forensic team collected evidence from the spot. The dog squad also visited the spot.

Further, the district police chief visited the place. Police said that Sudheesh was also accused in many cases. Further investigation is underway.

Notably, a clash had broken out between RSS and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers in the area after a bomb explosion last month. Several houses and properties were damaged during the clash.

In another incident, a bomb exploded near the house of Salahudheen, a former SDPI worker on Friday in Kannavam. Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.