Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan launches India’s first state-owned OTT platform

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister expressed that the launch of CSpace will mark a significant stride in the advancement of Malayalam cinema.

By ANI Published Date - 7 March 2024, 08:30 PM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched India’s first state-owned OTT platform, CSpace.

“Several private OTT platforms give prominence to films in the most widely spoken language since their prime motive is to maximize profit. CSpace’s priority will stream content with artistic and cultural values. This platform is envisioned with the multifaceted goal of preserving and promoting the Malayalam language,” Pinarayi Vijayan added.

CSpace is managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

CSpace functions on a pay-per-view model, where payment is made only for the viewed content. It allows viewers to watch a feature film for Rs 75 and charges will be adjusted accordingly for shorter-duration content.

Films that won national or state awards and those exhibited at film festivals will also be streamed.