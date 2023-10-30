Keran infiltration foiled, one terrorist neutralized

According to the police, a collaborative operation between the Army and Kupwara Police, which began yesterday, resulted in the successful thwarting of an infiltration bid in the Jumagund area of the Keran sector. During the operation, one terrorist was neutralized.

By IANS Updated On - 09:19 AM, Mon - 30 October 23

Jammu: One terrorist was killed after an infiltration bid foiled in a joint operation of the police and Army in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

The infiltration bid was thwarted on Sunday

“In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed,” police said.

Police said the search operation continues in the area.

This is the second infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara in less than a week.

On October 26 an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machil Sector of Kupwara district.