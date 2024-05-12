Watch: Six sustain burns in motorcycle explosion in Hyderabad

According to the police, a couple were going on the motorcycle when flames erupted from the vehicle near Mimer Chicken center Bibi Bazaar road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 May 2024, 07:41 PM

Hyderabad: Six perons including a policeman sustained burns when the fuel tank of a Bullet motorcycle exploded while they were trying to douse fire at Moghalpura on Sunday evening.

According to the police, a couple were going on the motorcycle when flames erupted from the vehicle near Mimer Chicken center Bibi Bazaar road.

The couple managed to get down from the motorcycle. Local people gathered at the place and using water sourced from a nearby shop tried to put off the fire.

“While the people were trying to douse the fire using water and gunny bags, the tank suddenly exploded leading to burns to around six people. All of them were rushed to a private hospital for treatment,” said a police official.

Two more motorcycles parked in the vicinity also caught fire while a shop was also damaged due to the fire. The police are investigating.