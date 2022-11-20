Kesineni Nani, Chandrababu in a spat

Mangalagiri: A spat between the Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu and party MP Kesineni Nani put the TDP in a spot of bother here on Sunday.

At a party meeting attended by top leaders Kesineni Nani, Gadde Rammohan, Varla Ramaiah, Buddha Venkanna, Nettem Raghuram and others, the TDP president expressed concern over the party situation in NTR district with internal bickerings causing considerable damage. “But there’s no change in you however much I tried,” he observed.

To this Nani reacted sharply and said, “You seem to have me in mind while saying this. I am not at loggerheads with any and have not caused any trouble. This party is your company and you are the owner. Similarly, I own Kesineni company where my word is law. Likewise, your party is run by you. And after you, your heirs will take over,” he stated.

This stunned Chandrababu as well as the other leaders. Chandrababu explained that three of them –himself, Harikrishna and Lakshmi Parvati were involved in the succession battle where he was rewarded for his hard work. Unless they worked hard on a daily basis, they would not succeed, he explained.

Nani then quipped, ” OK Sir, Thanks. You gave me ticket and I could win both times. I may not work with your heirs. I have offices in Hyderabad and Delhi and get busy in my work.”

He also said though Rajnath Singh and Gadkari invited him to join the BJP, he declined whereas persons close to Chandrababu like Sujana Chowdhary and CM Ramesh crossed the floor.

Nani went on to point out that already the TDP president was encouraging someone in his constituency to which the latter reacted and said, “I won’t tolerate anyone. Those who want to stay in the party may stay and those who want to leave, may leave.”