Khairtabad Ganesh: Hyderabad traffic police advice people to avoid these routes; details inside

In particular the public were asked to avoid at the following junctions, VV Statue, Shadan Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Ayodhya, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli Junction, NTR Marg, Necklace Rotary.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Monday has advised people to avoid roads that fall within two kilometers radius of Khairtabad Bada Ganesh due to traffic congestion in view of huge rush.

“Citizens are requested to avoid their travel on below mentioned routes from 3 pm to 11 pm to avoid travel delay up to Thursday,” the police said.