Hyderabad: Engineering student dies in road accident at Suraram

According to police, B Pavan Kumar was travelling on a bike along with his friend Manudeep when a DCM hit them near Kaisernagar cross roads

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: An engineering student died while his friend suffered injuries in a road accident at Suraram in Qutbullapur on Monday.

According to the police, the victim B Pavan Kumar (21), pursuing aeronautical engineering course from a private institution, was travelling on a bike along with his friend Manudeep (22) when a DCM hit them near Kaisernagar cross roads.

Pavan, who was riding the bike, and Manudeep fell from the bike and sustained head injuries.

While Pavan died on the spot, his friend Manudeep suffered serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A case is registered against the driver of the DCM for allegedly driving negligently. The police seized the DCM and took the driver into custody.