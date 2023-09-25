Hyderabad: Musical fountains add charm to Durgam Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity to treat seven MLD (million litres per day) and a state-of-the-art musical fountain that further enhances the visual charm of Durgam Cheruvu were inaugurated on Monday.

Built at a cost of Rs 35.11 crore, the STP at Durgam Cheruvu will prevent sewage flow in the catchment areas of Serilingampally Circle while the musical fountain was developed at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh. The STP will run on Sequential Batch Reactors technology with two reactors of 3.5 MLD capacity and one interception and diversion structure along with a 100 Rmt trunk sewer, officials said.

The facility will treat 100 per cent of the sewage generated at Silicon Valley, Megha Hills, Kavuri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Nandagiri Hills, Silent Valley Hills, HUDA Madhapur, and Madhura Nagar Colony. This will not only improve hygiene in the catchment areas but will also protect water bodies in the region.

The State government has sanctioned 31 STPs of 1259.50 MLD to be set up at a cost of Rs 3,866 crore. To be built in three phases, the majority of these plants will be completed by March 2024.