Khaki shirts distributed to auto drivers in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Khaki shirts distributed to auto rickshaw drivers under the aegis of Nama Muthaiah Memorial Trust at Bonakal in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: Khaki shirts were distributed to as many as 180 autorickshaw drivers under the aegis of Nama Muthaiah Memorial Trust at Bonakal in the district on Saturday.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao handed over the shirts to auto drivers marking the Christmas festival.

He said MP Nama was conducting many programmes for the uplift of the poor in erstwhile Khammam district through the trust established in the name of his father Nama Muthaiah.

The trust had provided financial assistance to quite a few poor students who are now in high positions after pursuing higher studies. It has also solved the drinking water problem faced by many villages by sinking borewells besides supplying water through tankers.

He urged the public to support the Nageshwar Rao who was fighting tirelessly in Parliament for the development of Telangana. BRS Bonakal mandal president Chebrolu Mallikarjuna Rao and others were present.