Khammam: 35 SBIT students secure jobs in campus placement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Khammam: As many as 35 students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) secured jobs through campus placement drives by different companies.

In a statement here on Wednesday, college chairman Gundala Krishna said that Yamaha Motor Electronics India Private Limited, Chennai conducted a placement drive for the B Tech students. 20 students were selected for jobs with an annual pay package of Rs 3.02 lakh. Similarly, 15 students of the college were selected for jobs in a campus drive conducted by an MNC, ASP International Limited, Bengaluru. The selected students would be offered a yearly wage of Rs 5 lakh, he informed.

Krishna further said the college has been organising several skill development training programmes for its students. The SBIT in association Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) organised a five-day training programme recently for MBA students.

The purpose of the training programmes was to help students to demonstrate their subject knowledge, communication skills, resume preparation and interview skills to succeed in interviews, said the college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri.

The college principal Dr. G Raj Kumar, vice principal G Srinivas Rao, academic directors AVV Siva Prasad, G Pravin Kumar, G Subhash Chander and J Ravindra Babu congratulated the students selected for jobs.