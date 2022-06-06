Khammam Book Fair receives good response from public

Collector VP Gautham along with his family recently visited the Book Fair in Khammam.

Khammam: The seven-day Khammam Book Fair has been receiving good response from book lovers who are visiting the fair in large numbers. The book fair is organised by Telangana Sahitya Akademi and Hyderabad Book Trust in association with Khammam Municipal Corporation from June 2 to 8 in Khammam marking Telangana Formation Day.

There are 46 stalls with around 56, 000 volumes, that includes books on competitive exams for jobs tests like Groups, police constables and SIs and others, which the State government recently notified and other academic exams, informed the book fair convener Atluri Venkata Ramana.

Similarly, there are two stalls dedicated for children’s books besides a stall by Jana Vignana Vedika, which also set up a laboratory to demonstrate scientific experiments to create awareness among the public against false beliefs. Speaking to Telangana Today on Monday Ramana informed that on an average 3000 persons have been visiting the book fair, the venue of which at SR&BGNR College is named after a poet-writer Ravella Venkata Rama Rao.

Literary discussions and cultural programmes are being conducted on a stage named after a poet Jatasri, in addition to book releases, reviews and competitions for children. A drawing competition for children was conducted on Sunday marking World Environment Day, he said. Majority of the visitors are students and unemployed youth, who are thronging stalls buying books on personality development and competitive examinations. A book stall named ‘Khammam Kalalu’ has been set up with books written by writers and poets in Khammam.

The objective of the book fair is to encourage children towards book reading. The organising committee comprising writers Prasen, IV Ramana Rao, Muvva Srinivas Rao and Ravi Maruth have been looking after the cultural and literary events at the book fair, Ramana added.

