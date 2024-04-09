Khammam Catholic diocese gets new bishop, Sagili Prakash

The chief consecrator presented the bishop-elect with the symbols of his new office such as an Episcopal ring, a miter (bishop’s hat, a sign of the crown of glory) and crosier (a staff shaped like a shepherd’s crook).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 11:30 PM

Khammam: The installation and Episcopal ordination ceremony of Khammam Catholic diocese’s new bishop Sagili Prakash took place here on Tuesday on a grand note.

Pope Francis appointed Fr. Sagili Prakash of Kadapa diocese as the new bishop of Khammam. Archbishop of Hyderabad Cardinal Poola Anthony was the principal consecrator, Apostolic administrator-Kadapa, AS Gali Bali and Apostolic Administrator-Khammam, Udumula Bala were the co-consecrators at the ceremony.

Secretary to the Apostolic Nuncio to India in New Delhi, Kevin Justin Kimtis attended the ceremony organised at Divine Mercy Cathedral, Karunagiri in Khammam. Bishops from Andhra Telangana, Tamil Nadu and other states, hundreds of priests and nuns along with over 12, 000 Catholic believers participated in the ceremony set in the Holy Mass.

Prior to the ordination ceremony bishop-elect Sagili Prakash was taken to the Cathedral in a ceremonial procession from the new bus stand.