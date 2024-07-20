Mancherial: Model school principal suspended for dereliction of duties

According to the order, A Anila was placed under suspension for showing negligence in discharging duties, maintenance of records and lack of transparency in financial matters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 10:38 AM

Mancherial: The principal of the Telangana Model School, Lingapur in Dandepalli mandal, was suspended for dereliction of duties. An order to this effect was issued by the Director of Telangana Model Schools on Saturday.

According to the order, the principal, A Anila, was placed under suspension for showing negligence in discharging duties, maintenance of records and lack of transparency in financial matters.

The director initiated action against Anila based on a report submitted by the District Educational Officer, who conducted an inquiry into allegations levelled against her.

The principal was previously suspended twice while posted at Telangana Model Schools at Chityal and Budharaopet in Warangal district in the past. Later, she was posted in Lingapur.