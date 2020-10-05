Khammam Collector tells officials to meet deadline on various works

Collector inspected various ongoing development works in the city on Monday and reviewed their progress

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan directed officials to speed up new RTC bus stand works in Khammam.

He inspected various ongoing development works in the city on Monday and reviewed their progress. The Collector inspected RTC bus stand at NSP camp area, IT Hub at Yellandu cross road area, vegetable and meat market and Dhamsalapuram RoB works.

He interacted with the officials and workers to learn about the progress of construction works. He told the officials to expedite the works and bring the RTC bus stand, being built with 30 platforms, into use at the earliest. Waiting room should be equipped with all required facilities, he said.

Karnan instructed the engineering officials and contractor to execute works day and night, if needed, to complete construction of IT Hub as per the schedule. The officials informed the Collector that structure construction was nearing completion.

Similarly, parking and proper drainage system should be put in place at vegetable and meat market under construction at NSP area, the Collector said and directed the Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi to regularly monitor the works.

Later, the Collector inspected non-agriculture assets survey in 12th municipal division. The data collected has to be uploaded into the app immediately and the survey teams have to collect complete data.

Mayor G Papalal, trainee Collector Varun Reddy, TS RTC Regional Manager SVG Krishna Murthy and others were present.

