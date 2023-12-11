Khammam: Conference on overseas higher education held at SBIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Students attending a conference on foreign education at SBIT in Khammam.

Khammam: A conference to create awareness among students on higher education abroad was organised at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) here on Monday under the aegis Yes Overseas Careers.

The firm founder Swapna and its marketing director Kartheek Chandra explained to the students about different aspects of foreign education through a powerpoint presentation. They told students how to get scholarships to pursue higher education, how to understand the way teachers teach and how to behave with others.

Similarly, they explained about the companies abroad, jobs available and what methods should be adopted to secure jobs. Indian representatives of 12 foreign universities also attended the conference, where they set up counters and interacted with students.

The college chairman Gundala Krishna said that if the students set a goal and move forward according to it, they could excel in their career. Poverty was not an obstacle for pursuing higher education abroad; if students study with discipline and regular training they could overcome it.

To avoid any kind of fraud, students have to learn about universities and companies abroad. Using technology more information could be obtained. Advice and suggestions of those who have completed their education and working abroad should also be taken, he suggested.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri said that the conference was organised to make students aware of foreign higher education and jobs. The SBIT principal Dr. G Raj Kumar the college management was taking measures to prepare students to settle in life and grow.