Khammam: Congress factions clash over Ponguleti

Srinivas Reddy left the meeting hall soon after completing his address.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Unruly scenes unfolded at Congress party meeting in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: The fact that all is not well in the Khammam Congress was proved once again as different factions resorted to a verbal clash with ex-MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as the focal point.

A meeting of key party leaders and cadres was organised at the party here on Tuesday. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao, Renuka Chowdary and the party election observer Arif Naseem Khan attended the meeting.

Things went wrong from the beginning of the meeting as followers of Rayala Nageswara Rao and Potla Nageswara Rao, who were expecting the party tickets for Palair and Kothagudem Assembly constituencies respectively, started slogans hailing their leaders as soon as Srinivas Reddy entered the meeting hall.

It continued during the ex-MP’s address as well and the ex-MP’s followers also responded in a similar way hailing their leader. Srinivas Reddy left the meeting hall soon after completing his address. Bhatti also went into another room at the party office to attend a conference call with the party national leaders, while the meeting was going on. It was said that Rayala and Potla were followers of Bhatti.

Meanwhile, when Hanumantha Rao was speaking, many workers started heated arguments. Many complained that newcomers were being given posts in the party while those working for the party for years together were neglected.

It was said that several leaders were unhappy over Srinivas Reddy getting Congress campaign committee co-convener post while his follower Muvva Vijaya Babu was made member of the manifesto committee. Renuka Chowdary commented that the sentiments of cadres were hurt.

Later speaking to the media, Potla Nageswara Rao made serious remarks against Srinivas Reddy while asserting that the latter would not be given Kothagudem ticket. Only seniors in the party have to be given priority and it was not good for Srinivas Reddy to claim a ticket wherever he wishes for.

Also Read BRS leaders accuse Ponguleti of propaganda against BRS, Puvvada