BRS leaders accuse Ponguleti of propaganda against BRS, Puvvada

BRS leaders in Khammam have come down heavily on Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his false remarks against the BRS government and minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Khammam: BRS leaders in Khammam have come down heavily on Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for his false remarks against the BRS government and minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, BRS city wing president P Nagaraju, leaders Tajuddin, Akula Murthy, B Murali and others accused Srinivas Reddy of propagating lies.

The people should be told what the Congress party has done for the development of the district. But spreading lies against the minister Ajay Kumar and the BRS government would not be tolerated, warned Nagaraju.

He ridiculed the Congress leader for claiming to win 10 out of 10 MLA seats in erstwhile Khammam district. The Congress leader who was promising to establish Indiramma rajyam, should answer to the irregularities that occurred in the Indiramma Housing scheme during Congress rule.

The BRS government was undertaking development programmes for the benefit of future generations. When Congress was in power it could not solve Gollapadu channel and Munneru floods problems, Nagaraju said.

With the initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the efforts of Ajay Kumar all corners of the district witnessed rapid development. People want Ajay Kumar to lead the development of the district, he noted.

Vijay Kumar stated that Srinivas Reddy’s younger brother complained to the vigilance wing about the shoddy contract works done by him. The Congress leader was moving around with bank robbers and rowdy sheeters.